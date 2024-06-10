\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. \r\n\u041a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0435 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0438\u043b \u0424\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c Telegram.\r\n\u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0438 \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438.\r\n\u041c\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c.\r\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\r\n\u041c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0438\u043b \u0424\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 Telegram-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430.\r\n\u0424\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 «\u0414\u0456\u0457».\r\n\u0421\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 Starlink, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u044b.\r\n\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 xPON \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c. \r\n\u042d\u0442\u043e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 4 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c. \r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 